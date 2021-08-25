Conference on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’: Dr Alvi highlights Pak efforts to build information highways

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday has informed that the government has been planning to build information highways and extend the reach of the people to the fourth generation technologies.

Speaking at an international conference on ‘Innovation and Entrepreneurship’, Dr Arif Alvi said the goal of incumbent government was to improve the digital financial system, achieve women empowerment and ensure economic transparency through adopting new information technologies. He said his country has been making great progress with the use of emerging technologies, mentioning that Pakistan had been left behind during the industrial revolution. But in the fourth generation’s technology revolution, adding the world has now been witnessing the advent of fifth generation revolution. He said information was available on the cloud computing and could be accumulated by any individual or institution throughout the world.

The president said the government has been making efforts to attain hundred percent literacy rate in the country and imparting skills to the people, who could not get education. Stressing upon the youth that are well familiar with the artificial intelligence (AI), and technologies like block chain, and computer networking, he added. Pakistan has necessary educational infrastructure to train the youth for emerging challenges, while experienced businessmen should also provide mentorship to their young fellow, he added. The president said the government has been working on setting up special technology zones and endeavouring to encourage investment and utilize its youth’s potential.

Dr Alvi said the world needed skilled youth from Pakistan but the country needed the skilled force to be retained and to utilized their skills and potential through joint ventures and other initiatives. Pakistan could learn from the experiences of Japan and Germany to achieve digital transformation and better models of governance and handling finance. He said the importance of conventional schools could be minimised, while the intellectual communication would gain speed. The industrial infrastructure would be changed in the next 15 to 20 years, while Alvi also urged the world to focus on reduction of poverty and merit based distribution of wealth and democratization of societies.