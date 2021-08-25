Ulema to observe ‘Youm-e-Haya’ on 27th

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council and ulema/mashaikh of different schools of thought have announced to observe Friday (August 27) as “Youm-e-Haya” and appealed clerics and religious scholars across the country to highlight in Friday sermons the rising incidents of molestation, rape and harassment.

In a joint statement of Pakistan Ulema Council and leading ulema/mashaikh of Pakistan, the clerics and prayer leaders across the country were urged to highlight and educate public in Friday sermons on August 27, with the teachings of Shariah and Quran-o-Sunnah with commandments for women to wear ‘Hijab’ and for men to lowering their gaze when seeing women.

In a joint statement Tuesday, Pakistan Ulema Council chairman and PM’s Special Aide on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, and leading ulema/mashaikh including Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Abdul Wahab Rupari, Maulana Asad Zakaria Qasmi, Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Maulana Syed Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Sahibzada Hamidul Haq Haqqani, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Mufti Muhammad Zia Madani, Allama Tahir-ul-Hassan, Maulana Noman Hashir, Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Maulana Muhammad Shafi Qasmi, Maulana Pir Asad Habib Shah Jamali, Maulana Abu Bakar Hameed Sabri, Maulana Pir Asadullah Farooq, Maulana Tahir Aqeel Awan and Maulana Muhammad Ashfaq Patafi announced to mark Friday as “Youm-e-Haya” against the rising incidents of abuse and molestation with boys and girls and harassment of women.