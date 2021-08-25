KSRelief initiates assistance to help flood victims of GB

ISLAMABAD: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief), has initiated work for helping residents of Badswat valley, Ishkoman north of Ghizer, Astore and Diamer districts of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), to help those, who are victim of flood and rain catastrophes.

Reports said the Saudi Arabian-based humanitarian and relief agency, KSRelief in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), has distributed relief bags in the affected areas and districts. The Saudi mission in Islamabad, the KSRelief has provided humanitarian and development aids to more than 69 countries. The Saudi embassy has come up forefront to assist the suffering communities through providing generous assistance to the affected people of GB.

Reports said a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), had occurred in Badswat valley, Ishkoman north of Ghizer district some few weeks ago. The GLOF incident has resulted due to surging in water flow in Ishkoman River and gravely affecting road linking areas and other parts of Ghizer district & rest of the GB. The KSRelief had sent one thousand ration bags that were distributed among the affected people.