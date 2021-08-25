Continuing upheavals in LNG sector leave PLL in shock

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking development, the ENI—an Italian trading company defaulted on its term cargo for delivery in the current month of August, apparently because of earning a windfall profit in the spot LNG market, top sources in Energy Ministry confided this to The News.

The PLL confirmed the default by ENI but refused to divulge any details. The PLL and ENI had signed a 15 year term agreement in May 2017 under which the latter was to provide an LNG cargo per month up to 2032. Under the deal, ENI had to provide the monthly cargo at 11.6247% of Brent for the first two years, 11.95% in the following two years, and 12.14% for the remaining 11 years. The company is bound to provide to Pakistan LNG Limited a total of 180 cargoes in 15 years at the PGPL terminal moored at Port Qasim.

As a quick alternate "we have arranged a spot cargo from Gunvor Company to avoid gas crisis in August. The ENI has played foul by selling the term cargo at the spot market to ensure 100 percent profit,’ top sources in the Energy Ministry told The News. “ENI has shocked the authorities by defaulting on its term agreement and forced us to arrange spot cargo from Gunvor," the sources said and maintained spot prices hovering at over $16 per MMBTU for August whereas the term prices stood at $8 per MMBTU. The supplier can be penalized to a maximum of 30 percent whereas it earned a windfall 100 per cent profit. Sources in the petroleum division said that PLL is in touch with ENI for attaining the term cargo which now seems difficult.

Earlier this year, the Dubai based LNG trading company ENOC (Emirates National Oil Company) had backed out of its lowest bid to provide spot LNG cargo for February 23-24 multiplying the gas crisis in Pakistan. Against its bid at 23.4331 percent of Brent (equal to $11.70 per MMBTU) in January for February 2021 cargo, the ECNOC earned the profit by selling cargo at higher prices in the spot market.