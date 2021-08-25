SC disposes of appeal against release of Inamur Rahim

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Tuesday disposed of an appeal of the Ministry of Defence, challenging an order of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, declaring the "abduction and detention" of a lawyer, who raised voice for "missing" persons and pleaded their cases in courts, illegal and unconstitutional.

The court disposed of the matter after the federal government submitted before it that it did not want to further proceed against Col (retd) Inamur Rahim Advocate and it was sorry for what had happened to him. After it, a three-member bench of the Apex Court, headed by acting Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar disposed of the appeal of the ministry. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed asked Attorney General Khalid Javed that as Inamur Rahim was a free man and there was no charge against him at the moment, then what he wanted from the court. Attorney General Khalid Javed said they were sorry for what had happened to Inam but he was there to challenge legal questions decided by the high court, declaring that no civilian could be arrested by the army under the Secret Act. "This is coming in our way and it has been a hurdle to deal with matters of civilians," the attorney general submitted.

He, however, informed the court that they did not want to proceed against Inam. "When there is no charge against him, then we are not sitting here for academic discussion," Justice Umer Ata Bandial observed, adding that when the government was not proceeding against the respondent, and it had already released him, then the appeal was infructuous. The attorney general requested the court that in disposing of the matter, it might mention previous judgments on the subject which had not been considered by the learned high court. “How can we add it while disposing of the matter,” Justice Bandial questioned and asked the attorney general that whenever a civilian matter came in his way from a judgment he could challenge it accordingly at the time.

Advocate Inamur Rahim, who is known for raising his voice for "missing" persons and approaching courts for their safe recovery, was picked up from his home in Rawalpindi on December 17, 2019.