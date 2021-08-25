SC to determine contours of invoking suo motu powers

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) is going to decide the contours of invoking its suo motu jurisdiction and whether this power can be used by other judges other than the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The tradition has been that any bench can recommend to the chief justice any matter of public importance for invoking his suo moto jurisdiction. But this authority vests only in the top-most judge.

The apex court will also provide clarity for bringing into play the suo motu jurisdiction.

The question arose when a two-judge bench comprising Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel recently took suo motu notice on an application filed by five journalists on Aug 20. It pertained to the harassment of two media men by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The summons issued by this panel of judges to various government functionaries were held in abeyance by a larger five-member bench led by acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial. The panel will also examine the manner in which suo motu action was taken that was not in accordance with the court’s procedure.

Article 184(3), under which the Supreme Court exercises its suo motu jurisdiction, says that if it considers that a question of public importance with reference to the enforcement of any of the fundamental rights conferred is involved, it has the power to make an order of the nature mentioned in this provision.

There has been a long-standing demand of the premier bar bodies, including the Pakistan Bar Council and Supreme Court and high court bar associations, that the suo motu powers should be regulated so that they are not exercised frequently. They also stress that the right of appeal should be given to the aggrieved party before a larger bench.

Some previous civilian governments had planned to amend Article 183(4) to divest the Supreme Court of its suo motu powers, but such proposals were never implemented as governments did not want to annoy the superior judiciary.

Former Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had once remarked that suo motu jurisdiction should be exercised rarely and proposed that suo motu cases should be taken up by a five-judge bench consisting of senior judges and any appeal against the decision could be heard by a larger bench in which the original judges who adjudicated the matter during the first round should not sit.

Going further, the bar associations have recommended more than once that the suo motu notices should be heard by all the judges of the Supreme Court. Their main argument is that the aggrieved party is left with no option but to accept the judgment as it has no other forum available to agitate against it as the Supreme Court remains the first and last judicial platform that hears and decides the case.

Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry as the chief justice had taken several suo motu notices. So did Mian Saqib Nisar as the top judge of the Supreme Court. On the other hand, the incumbent Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Khosa and several other chief justices have not taken too many suo motu notices.

Lawyer Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed has written that when the Supreme Court framed the Supreme Court Rules in 1980, it described, in detail, its various jurisdictions.

It even spelt out how its jurisdiction under Article 184(3) (under which suo motu is now justified) should be invoked. But suo motu was not mentioned at all. Seemingly, judges in 1980 did not even realise they had such a jurisdiction, he said.

The lawyer added that even the possibility of tinkering with the composition of benches or the assignment of cases to affect judicial outcomes must be eliminated. Such rules could provide, for example, that any judge (including the chief justice) proposing suo motu notice of a matter must refer the same to a committee of three judges. Suo motu notice would only be taken if recommended by the committee.

However, the proposing judge and members of the committee must recuse themselves from hearing the case; the Supreme Court benches should be constituted by the chief justice together with the next four senior judges for a period of at least six months each. The nature and categories of cases to be fixed before different benches should be specified. Ideally, the assignment of cases to specific benches should only need a computer algorithm working with fixed parameters.

Barrister Salahuddin Ahmed wrote that where a larger bench is needed, it should automatically include the requisite number of judges as per seniority.