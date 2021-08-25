Miftah resigns from party position

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh’s Secretary General Miftah Ismail has resigned from his party position after the party’s leadership did not take action against those PMLN workers who attacked the party provincial office in Karachi and ran a social media campaign against him.

On August 8, a group of enraged PML-N workers stormed into their own provincial party office, known as Muslim League House, in Karsaz, vandalised the facility, smashed the windowpanes, and tore posters of the party’s provincial leadership, including Ismail, in protest over “unjustified” distribution of party tickets for the upcoming local government elections in Cantonment boards in the metropolis. In its resignation letter to the party’s Central Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Ismail complained the party leadership has not taken any action against those party leaders who attacked the PML-N Sindh office in Karachi, damaged the property, and ran a social media campaign against him by using “threatening, obnoxious and unacceptable language’ against him. “Even after the issuance of show-cause notices, threatening and aggressive speeches are continuing against me,” Ismail said in the letter. “After more than a decade in this party where I have served to the best of my ability I am neither going to prove my loyalty to anyone nor will tolerate threatening and personal attacks of the worst sort against me,” he maintained.