PMDA will be devastating for journalism: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman demanded the government to withdraw this proposed PMDA.

“The impact of this dictatorial law will be devastating for journalism and not to forget it is an infringement of our basic human rights,” she said. Sherry Rehman said the PMDA is yet another example of this government’s crackdown on freedom of expression. “The state of media and press freedom in Pakistan is already in shambles and now they want to control the media through this Authority which is unconstitutional and is a violation of Article 19 and 19A,” she said.

She said the fact that they kept the final draft of the PMDA law and the entire drafting process secret, raises many questions about their intentions. She said the government clearly wants broad powers so that they can control the narrative and muzzle criticism. “Instead of protecting media freedom, they are bringing back the draconian laws of Zia era,” she added. Sherry Rehman asked why the controversial PMDA bill is being moved to the cabinet for approval when all the concerned parties have strongly rejected it and there should have been consultations with the key stakeholders on this law. “Why is the Information Ministry not working towards creating a more fair and independent media in Pakistan.” She said.

She said according to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the PMDA aims to bring all media in Pakistan; print, television, radio, films, and digital media, under one regulator. “Through media tribunals, the government will now have the power to impose fines for those who violate its code of conduct or publish content it deems to be fake news,” she said.