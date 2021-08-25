PMDA being brought to hide rigging: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was now hatching his master plan of chips voting instead of people through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and to hide this massive rigging, he was bent upon bringing the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) that would silence everyone who would expose this rigging. “But the people of Pakistan were too smart to be fooled again and the PMLN would fight at every forum and beyond to make sure that these unconstitutional measures were not implemented,” she said while talking to the media outside the NAB Rawalpindi along with PML-N Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarrar.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also slammed the PTI government over recent bogus case regarding a horticulture contract which is a part of the most blatant political victimisation campaign against Shehbaz and the PMLN leadership and yet they had failed to prove a single penny of corruption. She said the answer to the NAB in this connection had been submitted. “This all started with accusations of Rs90 billion and had now reduced to Rs4.5 million contract for flowers and plants along the Islamabad-Rawalpindi Metro,” she added. Marriyum said the PML-N government built three metro bus projects in less than Rs100 billion but NAB was blind to the Rs126 billion potholes and non-functional buses of the Peshawar Metro.

She said the NAB-Niazi nexus had been already exposed but they keep on proving the PMLN wrong by cooking up such false cases to show the masses the persecution behind the fake narrative of accountability. She said the thieves who stole hundreds of billions of rupees of people of Pakistan in sugar, flour, wheat, medicines, petrol and LNG scandals were free to make billions more while NAB conveniently looked the other way.

The former information minister said despite projects worth hundreds of billions, this vicious NAB-Niazi alliance had faced embarrassment in courts because they could not prove a dime of corruption. “The PML-N leaders, who were imprisoned in death row cells, were vindicated by the courts by the grace of Allah every time due process and justice was done,” she added.

She dared Prime Minister Imran Khan and his army of rented mouthpieces to file one of their fake cases on Shehbaz for setting up 5500 megawatts worth of electricity projects, five metro bus projects, roads, hospitals, universities, colleges and schools that were benefitting the people every single day.

Tarar said the NAB was blatantly lying about sending the call up notice regarding this case claiming that it was received on July 9.

He said all such notices were legally given with written receiving and if the NAB had any such receiving, the rented mouthpieces of the government should display it on TV channels. He also pointed out that references of such relatively small value could not be filed without the direct consent of the NAB chairman by law, which means that this case was a result of the direct involvement of the NAB chairman. Tarar said after keeping Shehbaz multiple times in custody, despite the 58 volumes and over a hundred witnesses, when NAB approached the court it was revealed that none of the cases were about corruption in the first place. Earlier, Attaullah Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb submitted the reply to call up notice sent by NAB Rawalpindi on behalf of PML-N president and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on investigations to the award of landscaping contract alongside the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Bus project to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother.

Shehbaz did not appear before the NAB Rawalpindi and his reply was submitted by Attaullah Tarar and Marriyum Aurangzeb. NAB Rawalpindi has sent a call up notice to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to appear before NAB Tuesday to respond to the award of landscaping contract alongside the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Bus project to Ahsan Iqbal’s brother.