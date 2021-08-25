19 more jailed in TikToker assault case

LAHORE: A magisterial court on Tuesday sent 19 more accused to jail for identification parade in TikToker assault case.

The police produced the accused before the court and sought permission from the court for identification parade of the accused which was granted by the court. Around 109 accused have been sent to jail so far in this case.

According to police, the suspects were picked up during raids in different areas of the City. Moreover, as per claims of the police data about other people involved in the incident has also been received by them and soon more arrests would be made in the wake of fresh evidence.