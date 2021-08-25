Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be fully operational by 2024

FAISALABAD: Adviser to PM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor has said that the Allama Iqbal Industrial City is the best economic zone to be created under the CPEC.

He was visiting the economic zones of FIEDMC along with FIEDMC Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq. He said that the pace at which development and investment was taking place in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City was an example for other economic zones.

The adviser said that he was personally reviewing the CPEC projects and formulating an action plan so that it could be implemented as per the timeline. He appreciated the initiative taken in the Allama Iqbal Industrial City to give priority to the export based industry. He said that Pakistan’s economic zones would be marketed globally by comparing China’s relocated industry with other countries of the world.