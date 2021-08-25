CDA to demolish encroachments in E-11

Islamabad: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Ali Nawaz Awan has said that all the encroachments on and around nullas of E-11 will be bulldozed to avoid any flood-like situation or any mishap in the future.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ali Nawaz Awan said that all the three committees constituted for the inquiry of the E-11 incident in which a mother and her child died due to urban flooding, have filed their reports.

He said that in the light of reports of inquiry committee, then Member Planning and officials working with him who were involved in reducing the width of nullah which resulted in a flash flood in a street of a private housing society in sector E-11 were being charge-sheeted.

He said it was found that the nullah of E-11 was encroached and it was squeezed to 18 feet from 70 feet with approval of the planning wing in 2012. The management of the housing society would be responsible for making any compensation to the affected people which comes in the way of nullah.

Ali Nawaz said it has also been decided to bring a new regulatory authority which will regulate all the concerned institutions like CDA, Islamabad administration, and Islamabad Police in order to avoid any such incidents.

He said that reports of three committees headed by senior CDA official, Deputy Commissioner, and Police official was submitted within three weeks of the incident. “Islamabad is our city and we have to make it an example for other cities,” he said.

He told newsmen that Rescue 1122 received a call from E-11 and the same responded within minutes but some negligence was found on part of Rescue 15 and Islamabad Police.