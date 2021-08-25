Relief packages distributed among flood victims

MANSEHRA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (Ksrelief) in collaboration with National Disaster Management Authority has distributed food bags among the flood affected families in Badswat valley, Ishkoman north of Ghizer, Astore and Diamer districts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

Last month, a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood occurred in Badswat valley, Ishkoman north of Ghizer district, said a communique. The GLOF incident, it added, had resulted in a surge in water flow in Ishkoman River, gravely affecting road linking areas and other parts of Ghizer district.

A large number of people affected due to Badswat incident. About 1000 food bags were distributed among affected people. This project comes under the umbrella of humanitarian projects by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center to assist affected families living in far-flung areas of Ghizer district in GB.