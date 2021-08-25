Woman waiting for Ehsaas fund dies at centre

TOBA TEK SINGH: A woman who was waiting for the payment of Ehsaas Kifalat Programme financial assistance at a Gojra centre allegedly died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Reportedly, a centre had been set up outside the Gojra city in a hockey stadium on Jhang Road where drinking water and sitting facilities were not available. Nasreen Bibi of Chak 246/GB Basti Danishmandan, who had come to the centre to get his money, suddenly fell due to cardiac arrest. Rescue 1122 ambulance shifted her to the THQ Hospital Gojra but she died.