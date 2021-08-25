Italian politician meets Pak envoy

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the second largest party in both houses of the Italian Parliament – which is part of the ruling coalition – Senator Matteo Salvini called on Ambassador Jauhar Saleem at the Embassy of Pakistan, Rome.

During an hour long meeting, bilateral relations with particular emphasis on economic cooperation and international issues of mutual interest, including the evolving situation in Afghanistan, came under discussion.

Ambassador Saleem and the former deputy prime minister, who is widely seen as a possible future prime minister of Italy, exchanged views on the possibility of enhanced bilateral engagement, with particular focus on Pakistan’s key role for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Salvini expressed keenness to visit Pakistan and exchange views with the Pakistani leadership on fostering greater bilateral cooperation, as well as coordinating efforts towards the two countries’ shared objective of supporting peace and stability in Afghanistan.