IMF thanks Pakistan to help evacuate staff from Kabul

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has thanked Pakistan for providing exceptional assistance in evacuating its staff and their families from Kabul.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva tweeted: “Pakistan's efforts at the highest levels were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan. My heartfelt thanks to Imran Khan for Pakistan’s exceptional assistance in very difficult circumstances”.

Also, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Georgieva appreciated the instrumental role played by the foreign minister, the defense minister, the finance minister and the governor State Bank of Pakistan. The managing director said Pakistan's efforts at the highest level were absolutely critical to the safe and swift evacuation of IMF staff and their families from Afghanistan. Georgieva said the IMF looks forward to continuing its cooperation with Pakistan.

She said in the letter: “I wish to offer my deep and sincere gratitude on behalf of the International Monetary Fund and its staff for Pakistan’s assistance, in the safe and swift evacuation of Fund personnel and their families from Afghanistan…”