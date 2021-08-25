Steps proposed to curb sexual violence on campuses

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to institute a new mechanism to check mounting cases of sexual abuse on university campuses.

The mechanism, which includes detailed guidelines, was prepared by a fact-finding committee on a recent rape case at International Islamic University Islamabad. The committee’s report was presented before the NA standing committee on education which endorsed it and recommended the government for its implementation. The mechanism seeks close coordination between university management, police and civil administration to check such crimes on the campuses.

The fact-finding committee was constituted to probe the rape case. The committee was led by Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education. In its final report, the committee had pointed out gross negligence on part of the administration and staff of IIU, the medical and duty officers, who dealt with the rape case victim at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The report recommended some rules and regulations for HEC upon which the standing committee on education has sought immediate implementation. According to the report available with The News, all public sector universities must have a dedicated helpline that could report bullying, abuse, sexual assault etc, and share the same with district administration and rescue 15.

Further, the report has proposed a monthly coordination meeting between the district administration, district police and public sector universities security staff to discuss issues pertaining security, law and order etc.

A surprise check of universities hostels will also be carried out by district administrations with the respective university’s management. It has been recommended that now the University's senior management will pursue such cases at the Superintendent of Police level so that they are not hushed up at lower levels.

Moreover, cybercrime wing of FIA needs to carry out an awareness campaign in all public sector universities so that videos of sexual assault do not go viral and cause further embarrassment to the victim. FIA should also carry out forensic inspection of the viral video so that authenticity is determined, and responsibility could be fixed on the person who uploaded it on social media, states the report.

The report recommended establishment of anti-bullying and anti-abuse committees at the university level to dig out such incidents and take appropriate disciplinary action. The database of all hostel residents should also be shared with the police and district administration.