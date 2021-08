KINGSTON: Pakistan managed to level the series by 1-1 after defeating West Indies by 109 runs in the final session of the match on Tuesday.In a rain-affected match, Pakistan had set the target of 329 runs for West Indies to win the match.



While chasing the target, West Indies could score only 219 runs. With a 10 wickets haul in the match, Shaheen Shah Afridi took 18 wickets in the series. Afridi was declared man of the match and man of the series too.