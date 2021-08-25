18 stolen bikes recovered

Islamabad: Islamabad (Crime Investigation Agency) CIA Police held a wanted member of a bike lifting gang and recovered 18 stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, police spokesman of SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer said.

He said that, following orders of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar assigned special task to CIA police to curb car and motorbike lifting and to arrest the accused involved in it.

Following these directions a special team under supervision of SSP Investigation Ata Ur Rehman headed by DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Muhammad Ishaq and others raided in the area of Faizabad and succeeded to apprehend an accused of bike lifting gang identified as Mohsin Ali.