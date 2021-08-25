Corona claims two more lives from Pindi, 561 new cases reported

Rawalpindi : As many as 561 new patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours showing that the situation is much alarming while COVID-19 has claimed another two lives from the region, all from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll from the region to 1,935 on Tuesday.

It is also alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has been recorded as 12.99 per cent in the last 24 hours as out of 1,524 samples tested for the infection, 198 turned out to be positive.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that to date, a total of 127,644 patients have been reported from the twin cities. No death due to COVID-19 was reported from the federal capital in the last 24 hours though as many as 852 patients had already died of the illness from ICT.

In the last 24 hours, another 180 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 30,873 of which 28,112 patients had recovered. The death of another two COVID-19 patients from the district has taken the death toll from Rawalpindi to 1,083.

According to the district health department, as many as 114 confirmed patients from the district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 1564 patients were in home isolation on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the total number of patients so far tested positive from the federal capital reached 96,771 after confirmation of 381 cases in the last 24 hours. To date, a total of 90,234 patients from ICT have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 5,685 on Tuesday after the addition of 82 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.