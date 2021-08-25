High level professors’ team meets AJK PM

MUZAFFARABAD: A high level delegation of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) University professors, led by the Vice Chancellor Dr Kaleem Abbasi, called on AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi here on Tuesday

Matters relating to the improvement of education system in Azad Kashmir were discussed in the meeting. Speaking on the occasion the AJK prime minister assured to provide all resources for the improvement of education in the state and added that higher education can play a vital role for the socio-economic development of the state.