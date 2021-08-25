ANP leader says Pakhtuns made sacrifices for peace

BANNU: Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said on Tuesday that the Pakhtuns had always rendered sacrifices for the homeland.

Speaking at a gathering in Domel tehsil in Bannu district to mark the anniversary of Spin Tangi massacre, he said the British Raj used brutal force against the freedom fighters but it could not subdue them.

Aimal Wali said the ones standing out against oppression could not be defeated as history remembered them.

He said the ANP workers had laid down their lives for the restoration of peace.

The world powers, he maintained, were again flexing muscles to use the Pakhtuns as cannon fodder. He said that he prayed for the restoration of viable peace to Afghanistan.

The ANP leader said that Afghanistan was going through a critical phase of its history, urging the world powers to pave the way for the restoration of durable peace to the war-torn country.

He said the ANP did not have any difference with anybody, asking the government to welcome the Afghan refugees if they arrived in the country. “We believe that every nation has the right to live in peace,” he remarked.