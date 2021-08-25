Venus ousted in opening match at Chicago Women’s Open

LOS ANGELES: Former world number one Venus Williams crashed out of the WTA Chicago Women’s Open on Monday, losing in straight sets to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei, 6-2, 6-3.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner Williams, who is the oldest player in the draw at 41, spent just 67 minutes on the court in a one-sided opening round match at the Washington Park tennis facility on Chicago’s South Side.

Williams is now just 3-9 on the season and has seen her ranking drop to 147 in the world. Of those nine losses this season, two have been against the 125th-ranked Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

It was one of the biggest wins of the 81st-ranked Hsieh’s career as she improved to 11-12 on the season. She made it to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open earlier this year, losing to Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-2.