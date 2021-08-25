PCB announces women’s cricket season

LAHORE: In a bid to provide ample match training ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, the Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday announced an extensive 2021-22 women’s cricket season.

Over the course of the upcoming season, the country’s top women players are scheduled to compete in 33 matches – domestic and international – in the home season.

The women’s home season will commence on September 9 in Karachi with the 14-match, four-team Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament, which will be followed by the series against England Women.

The Heather Knight-led side will play two T20Is and three ODIs in October from 10 to 22 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The team will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.

The PCB is also in talks with an ICC member for an ODI women’s series prior to the national side’s departure for Zimbabwe.

As the player pool continues to increase gradually, the PCB has included a fourth team for the upcoming season, a move that will provide opportunity to more players to prove their mettle.

The PCB has also made an U19 T20 tournament part of the domestic calendar this year. This event will help in the identification of quality players from a young age and prepare them for the first edition of the U19 World Cup, scheduled for 2023.

The women’s domestic season will end with the 14-match National Women’s T20 Cup, to be played in June and July next year prior to the national team’s departure for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Urooj Mumtaz, the chairperson of women’s selection committee, said: “We are pleased to announce what promises to be an action-packed women’s cricket season for 2021-22.

“The domestic events and the bilateral international series have been designed in a way to provide effective opportunities to the players to prepare for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier,” she added.