Pakistan on top in second Test

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Pakistan threw down the gauntlet to the West Indies on the penultimate day of their two-match Test series on Monday, setting the hosts 329 to win as the visitors chase a series-levelling victory at Sabina Park.

A fourth day’s play almost completely dominated by the visitors saw Shaheen Shah Afridi claim Test-best innings figures of six for 51 as the West Indies were routed for 150 in the first innings just after the lunch interval.

Building on a healthy advantage of 152, the Pakistanis threw caution to the wind in racing to 176 for six at better than a run-a-ball through the afternoon, declaring for the second time in the match when captain Babar Azam was dismissed to give their bowlers more than 90 minutes to attack the home side’s top order.

However the West Indies opening pair of skipper Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell were negotiating that potentially tricky period comfortably until Powell was a run out victim of his own carelessness in completing a third run.

It left Brathwaite and Alzarri Joseph, nightwatchman for the second day in a row, to reach the close.

Resuming at the overnight position of 39 for three in reply to the tourists’ first innings effort of 302 for nine declared, the home side lost their last six wickets for 45 runs to be dismissed shortly after lunch as 21-year-old Shaheen reinforced his domination of the Caribbean batsmen to take his wicket tally in the series to 14.

As impressively as Shaheen bowled, it was Mohammad Abbas who triggered the pivotal collapse with a three-wicket burst in the last half-hour of the morning session as the West Indies crashed from 105 for four to 116 for eight.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 302-9 dec

West Indies 1st Innings 150 all out

Pakistan 2nd Innings 176-6 dec

West Indies 2nd Innings (target 329)

K. Brathwaite not out 17

K. Powell run out 23

A. Joseph not out 8

Extras (lb-1) 1

Total (19 overs, 1 wkt) 49

Fall: 1-34 (Powell)

To bat: N. Bonner, R. Chase, K. Mayers, J. Blackwood, J. Holder, J. da Silva, K. Roach, J. Seales

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 5-1-18-0, Shaheen Shah Afridi 5-3-5-0, Hasan Ali 5-2-20-0, Faheem Ashraf 4-3-5-0

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (West Indies)