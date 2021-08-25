Pakistan pentathlon team off to Germany

LAHORE:A nine-member team of Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF) departed for Germany on Tuesday to feature in the World Championship scheduled to be staged there from Wednesday (today).

Zakria Zafaryab (U12), Sofia Zafaryab, Rameen Adeel (U14), Nazar Hussain, Rayan Adeel (U16) and Azlan Khan (U21) will feature in different age group competitions of biathlon and triathlon during the World Championship under the supervision of team coach and trainer Shahid Faqeer.

PMPF organised a ceremony before the departure to Germany. Chairman SRG Group of Industries Saif ur Rehman Niazi, who arranged playing kits and air tickets for the touring team, was the chief guest on this occasion.

PMPF Chairman Javed Rasheed on this occasion thanked Saif for providing facilities to the team.