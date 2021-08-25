PCB announces women’s cricket season

LAHORE: In a bid to provide ample match training ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers, the Pakistan Cricket Board Tuesday announced an extensive 2021-22 women’s cricket season.

Over the course of the upcoming season, the country’s top women players are scheduled to compete in 33 matches – domestic and international – in the home season.

The women’s home season will commence on September 9 in Karachi with the 14-match, four-team Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day Tournament, which will be followed by the series against England Women.

The Heather Knight-led side will play two T20Is and three ODIs in October from 10 to 22 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. The team will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers.