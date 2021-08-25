Hasan strikes to put Pakistan in command

KINGSTON, Jamaica: Hasan Ali's two strikes put Pakistan five wickets away from a series-levelling win in the second Test at Sabina Park on Tuesday as West Indies lost three quick wickets before lunch.

Shaheen Shah Afridi felled nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph with a short delivery before Hasan struck to remove Nkrumah Bonner and Roston Chase.

West Indies' two most assured batters this series, captain Kraigg Brathwaite and his deputy Jermaine Blackwood, stalled Pakistan up till the stroke of lunch, when Nauman Ali got rid of Blackwood for his first wicket of the match.

Pakistan were slightly jittery overnight in the face of West Indian resistance, and for a brief spell this morning, as Joseph and Brathwaite kept the bowlers at bay.

Each struck a boundary to get the ball rolling, and with the ball losing its shine, West Indies appeared to be making progress.

But once Afridi banged one in that Joseph threw his bat at, the innings began to fall apart. Mohammad Rizwan took a comfortable skier and if West Indies had the baton of control, Pakistan were beginning to wrest it away from them.

Hasan hadn't enjoyed as spectacular a series as he's become used to since his comeback, but it took just one ball for him to have an impact today.

Bonner played down the wrong line and was struck dead in front; Hasan didn't even bother to appeal as he set off to celebrate. The umpire made Pakistan review, but there was no redemption for Bonner.

Faheem Ashraf at the other end should have seen off Brathwaite, but while one Pakistan opener simply cannot drop a catch in the slips, Brathwaite's outside edge looped to the other one.

Score Board

West Indies won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 302-9 dec

West Indies 1st Innings 150 all out

Pakistan 2nd Innings 176-6 dec

West Indies 2nd Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite not out 39

Kieran Powell run out 23

Alzarri Joseph c Rizwan b Shaheen 17

Nkrumah Bonner lbw b Hasan Ali 2

Roston Chase c Imran Butt b Hasan Ali 0

Jermaine Blackwood c Rizwan b Nauman 25

Kyle Mayers not out 3

Extras (lb 2, nb 1, w 1) 4

TOTAL (51 Ov, 5 wickets) 113

Yet to bat: Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva Ü, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

Fall: 1-34 (Kieran Powell, 12.6 ov), 2-65 (Alzarri Joseph, 23.5 ov), 3-69 (Nkrumah Bonner, 27.1 ov), 4-73 (Roston Chase, 31.4 ov), 5-101 (Jermaine Blackwood, 46.3 ov)

Bowling: Mohammad Abbas 13-3-39-0, Shaheen Afridi 13-5-21-1, Hasan Ali 10-5-24-2, Faheem Ashraf 8-5-13-0, Nauman Ali 7-2-14-1

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson (West Indies)