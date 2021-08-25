Majid’s late goal helps PAF beat SSGC

KARACHI: Mohammad Majid’s late goal enabled Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to beat Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) 2-1 in their match of the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Monday night.

In a high-voltage game with both sides having some star players, Mohammad Waheed put SSGC in front in the 24th minute. Eight minutes later, Samad Khan brought parity for PAF with a sublime goal.

At half time the match was evenly poised.

In the second half, a gruelling fight was witnessed with both sides making efforts to prevail. In the stoppage time, PAF succeeded in securing a well-deserved victory when Majid netted the winner.

This was the second win for PAF from three games while SSGC lost their third successive show in the league.

“Yes, we have lost all our three games. If we see it technically so we lost against tough teams,” SSGC head coach Tariq Lutfi told ‘The News’. “WAPDA are national champions while PAF are silver medallists of the last Premier League. We played close games with them. Yes, we should not have lost to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) as we have been winning against them for a long time. Unfortunately, in the match against PCAA our striker Waheed did not click and missed many chances,” he said.

“PAF are a strong side. It was a close game today and we were unlucky to lose it after a good fight. The teams not having a ground always face issues before going into such events. We held a camp before Eid for 20 to 22 days and players caught some rhythm but after Eid we could not continue that camp due to Covid restrictions and we came here straightaway for the league. And our initial matches were against tough sides. For gaining rhythm you need some time when you come without a proper camp to such a big event. InshaAllah, we will fight back and try our best to pull off some wins in the Multan round in order to pave way for a good finish,” said Tariq, also a former Pakistan coach.