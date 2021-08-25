Mani on track to retain PCB’s chairman slot

ISLAMABAD: On the last day of his three-year tenure in the PCB chairman office, Ehsan Mani held another session of briefing with Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday, highlighting Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) achievements on the domestic and international fronts in recent times and summarising the challenges country’s cricket would be facing in the months to come.

Mani’s second meeting with the patron of the PCB within two days has been seen as a welcome development for him and his ambitions to retain his position for the next three years in office.

“On the second day of his appearance before the patron of the PCB, Mani briefed him on the domestic cricket and way forward from here on. Domestic cricket is considered as one of the weaker sides of Mani’s three years in the office. Mani briefed the prime minister as what had gone wrong and what were the hurdles and the way forward from here on to make the domestic cricket’s proceedings robust,” a source told ‘The News’.

It is believed that Mani also boosted his achievements on the international front highlighting the return of international cricket to the country as the major change from the past. “With New Zealand set to visit Pakistan next month, the doors are now open for international cricket,” he told the prime minister.

‘The News’ has also learnt that Mani shared with the patron the importance of his association with the PCB for another three years to fulfill the challenges confronted by Pakistan at the international front. These include bringing to the country some major international cricket events. The country may play host to Champions Trophy cricket in coming years apart from sharing the rights to host one of the T20 World Cups within the next ten years.

“We have some pending international commitments on the sponsorship front and on the cricketing front that requires my supervision. The PCB has emerged as one of the powerful boards in recent times,” Mani is believed to have told Imran Khan.

He also boosted his contributions in making the Pakistan Super League (PSL) one of the leading leagues in world cricket.

The second meeting of Mani with the prime minister in two days’ time has been seen as the major development as far his (Mani’s) chances of retaining the PCB slot is concerned.

‘The News’ in Tuesday’s issue has expressed the possibility of his continuing the job as the chairman PCB for another term. Though there has been no notification from the concerned ministry till filing of this report, it is believed that Mani may hold on to his position as Board of Governors (BoG) member first from where the election for the chairman will be held.

“Mani’s second meeting with Imran Khan is clear indication that he continues to enjoy patron’s trust for the important position in the PCB. Hopefully, the final announcement regarding patron’s approval on BoG members would come today (Wednesday),” the source added.