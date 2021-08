KARACHI: Yousuf Haleem and Kashan Tariq reached the semifinals of under-15 singles at 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy at Beach View Club here on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals of the said category, Yousuf beat Shehzer Ali 5-3, 4-0 and Kashan defeated Nael Mirza 4-2, 6-3.

In the second round of men’s singles, Rafi Derbari from Hyderabad beat Asad Ahmed 6-2, 6-1 and Sheeraz Bandh from Hyderabad thrashed Ali Asif 6-1, 6-2.