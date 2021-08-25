Faysal Islami, Sajid Sadpara join hands to promote mountain sports

KARACHI: Faysal Islami, a leading name in the Islamic banking industry of Pakistan, has joined hands with our National Hero Sajid Ali Sadpara, the son of late legendary Mohammad Ali Sadpara, in a bid to support mountain sports in the country.

Pakistan is home to five of the 14 highest peaks in the world. Every year, the magnificence and challenges of Pakistan's lofty mountains attract a large number of climbers, skiers, and adventurers from the world over.

With the signing of this partnership, Faysal Islami will encourage the aspiring youth from all over Pakistan to undertake expeditions in the high-rise peaks of the country.