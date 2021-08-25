Tokyo Paralympics open as Japan battles virus surge

TOKYO: Tokyo’s Paralympic Games open on Tuesday with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and the spectre of a new wave of virus cases in Japan.

The ongoing health crisis will hang over every aspect of the Games, with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito declaring the event open before a largely empty stadium as virus rules mean spectators are banned from almost all events.

Still, for over 4,400 athletes from 162 teams, the Games are a long-awaited moment, after the disappointment of the postponement and worries about a potential cancellation.

Among those competing are Germany’s world record-setting long-jumper Markus Rehm, dubbed the ‘Blade Jumper’, and Japan’s wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda.

China is expected to continue its long-running Paralympic gold medal dominance, but host Japan will be hoping its record 254-strong team can repeat the country’s Olympic gold rush. On Tuesday afternoon, crowds gathered in parts of Tokyo to watch the Blue Impulse air display team fly over trailing smoke in the blue, red and green colours of the Paralympic symbol.

Paralympic athletes will be subject to the same rules as their Olympic counterparts, including daily testing, mandatory mask-wearing and limits on their movement.

Almost all spectators will be barred from venues, though a school programme bringing children to some events is going ahead.