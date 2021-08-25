Peace and stability

One wonders what happened to America’s ‘AfPak’ doctrine which was devised by the Obama administration back in 2008-2009. The strategy viewed both Afghanistan and Pakistan through a single lens. US authorities had added that the two countries would be considered as one region. Pakistan’s stance was different, and this idea was not liked by the Pakistani side. Now with the Taliban takeover, which is the direct result of the US-Taliban negotiations held in Doha over the last few years, it has become quite clear that the ‘AfPak’ strategy was wrong and flawed. The two major stakeholders have always been the Taliban and the US.

Pakistan, on the other hand, had only one goal: to persuade some of the Taliban leaders to talk with the US. In return, Pakistan has requested the Taliban to not let its soil be used for any anti-state activities perpetrated in Pakistan. By not involving Pakistan in the recent ‘transition’, the US has proven that the ‘AfPak’ policy was completely wrong and impractical. Pakistan wants a peaceful Afghanistan -- and that is all.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada