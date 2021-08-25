Closed again

Since last week, students, in large numbers, have been protesting against the Sindh government’s decision on school closures, which is taken to tackle the ongoing fourth wave of the Covid-19. According to the new notification, education institutions will now remain closed till August 30 -- previously, the provincial government had decided to reopen schools and colleges for on-campus classes from August 23. One thinks that it is an injustice to students of Sindh to deprive them of quality education. According to an All Private Schools Management Association Sindh (APSMAS) report, around 600,000 children have dropped out of government schools during the lockdown in Sindh. For the last two years, around one million new children have not been able to attend school. Other provinces have decided against school closures. The Sindh government should reopen schools and order every institution to follow SOPs.

Jhanzaib Laghari

Khairpur Mirs