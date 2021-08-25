Extension for Kabul evacuation ‘unlikely’

LONDON: An extension to the deadline for pulling out remaining troops from Afghanistan to allow evacuations to continue is “unlikely”, the Defence Secretary has conceded ahead of emergency talks with Joe Biden.

Ben Wallace expressed pessimism on whether the August 31 withdrawal date will be put back as he cited the US President’s reluctance and warnings of repercussions from the Taliban.

Boris Johnson will host a virtual G7 summit on Tuesday afternoon during which he is expected to press Biden to keep his troops in the Afghan capital for longer.

But the Taliban, which swept to power last week in the wake of America’s major withdrawal of troops, suggested that foreign forces remaining past the deadline would cross a “red line” that will “provoke a reaction”.

Acknowledging that “we’re not going to get everybody out of the country”, Wallace expressed pessimism about the prospect of the evacuation operation from Kabul airport continuing after August 31.

“I think it is unlikely. Not only because of what the Taliban has said but if you look at the public statements of President Biden I think it is unlikely,” he told Sky News. “It is definitely worth us all trying and we will.”

Britain has evacuated 8,600 people from Afghanistan in the past 10 days, including more than 2,000 in the previous 24 hours, according to the Defence Secretary. Wallace has insisted it would not be appropriate to try to secure Kabul airport with British troops after the US pulls out.

“It’s not about effectively whether I could fly in thousands of troops and secure the airport. Yes I could do that, I could probably secure the airport for a few months, or maybe a year or two,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “But for what purpose? For them to be shot at, attacked, people not to get to the airport and to trigger just a permanent fight? I don’t think that is a solution.”

Wallace envisaged the “consequences” threatened by the Taliban of missing the deadline to leave could range from preventing people going to Kabul airport to “military activity that could potentially close the airport”.

Johnson spoke to Biden on Monday evening ahead of the G7 leaders’ call, which will also include the general secretaries of Nato and the United Nations.