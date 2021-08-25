Opposition ‘conspiring’ to deprive 9 million expats from vote: Fawad

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday alleged that opposition parties were “conspiring” to deprive more than nine million Pakistani expatriates from the right to vote as he called on India not to meddle in the affairs of Afghanistan.

Briefing the media about decisions taken in a meeting of the federal cabinet, Chaudhry termed the PML-N an “obstacle” to electoral reforms. He claimed the party never came into power without rigging.

He said steps being taken by the government for transparent elections were in line with the recommendations made by a judicial commission formed after the PTI’s demand for opening of four constituencies after 2013 elections.

On Afghanistan, the federal cabinet reiterated its stance that India was making constant efforts to sabotage the Afghanistan peace process and said it should not meddle in the affairs of the land-locked country. “India must stay away from the whole process going on in Afghanistan as it is neither its neighbour, nor has any role in the Afghanistan peace process,” the information minister said.

He lashed out at India for using Afghan soil during the Ashraf Ghani regime to “sponsor terrorism in Pakistan” and said now its media had been on the forefront to sabotage the Afghan peace process through a baseless propaganda campaign.

Chaudhry said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi apprised the cabinet of the evolving situation in Afghanistan and was informed of efforts to evacuate foreign nationals from Kabul. He said the PIA had so far evacuated over 1,500 people from Kabul.

The minister said the cabinet also discussed specific incidents of harassment of women and decided that guidance by intellectuals and civil society would be sought by holding a high-level consultative process to decide a way forward. He said the cabinet accorded approval to a pending ordinance under which those elected members of the assemblies, not taking oath within 60 days after election, would lose their seat.