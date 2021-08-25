FM begins 4-nation tour with Afghanistan high on agenda

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will begin his four-nation tour to countries that share borders with Afghanistan from today (Wednesday), to exchange views on the evolving situation in the country.

The foreign minister will visit Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and then Iran. “During the visit, the foreign minister will have high-level interactions to exchange views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and on enhancing bilateral relations,” the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

During the consultations, Qureshi will share Pakistan’s perspective on the latest developments in Afghanistan. The Foreign Office said Pakistan believed that neighbouring countries have a vital stake in the peace, security and stability of Afghanistan and the region.

“It is important to coordinate closely with the neighbours to address common challenges and advance shared goals of peace, security, stability and regional connectivity,” it said.

In the bilateral context, the foreign minister’s visit to these countries will build on the recent high-level exchanges to further intensify close cooperative relations. The Foreign Office said Pakistan desired to further deepen and broaden its multifaceted cooperation with these partners.

“The foreign minister’s visit would help promote a coordinated regional approach as well as strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Central and West Asia,” it said.

Meanwhile, Qureshi and Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne discussed the current situation in Afghanistan over telephone. In a call received from his Australian counterpart, Qureshi shared Pakistan’s perspective on an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

Qureshi stressed that it was essential for the world community to support the people of Afghanistan to address humanitarian situation and help for the economic sustenance. He highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate evacuation of the diplomatic personnel and staff of international organisations and others from Afghanistan.

In the bilateral context, he said Pakistan highly valued its relationship with Australia. Expressing satisfaction at the current level of engagement, they agreed on enhancing high-level interactions between the two countries.