17-year-olds to be offered jabs from 1st Sept: Dr Faisal

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will allow 17-year-olds to get vaccinated against the coronavirus next month and is gearing up to open inoculations to 15-year-olds as well, as the government announced vaccination mandates for citizens seeking to travel or set foot in schools.

The move comes as Pakistan registered high case loads and fatalities in the 24 hours leading to Tuesday, with active infections reaching 91,046 — and 91 deaths — the most active cases and single-day deaths since the fourth wave began.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Dr Faisal Sultan, announced a raft of measures and plans to rein in the cases.

Citizens of the 17-18 years age group will be allowed to get Covid-19 vaccine from September 1st, Dr Sultan said, adding the government would soon start vaccinations for the 15-16 years age group, the date for which would be announced soon. Furthermore, citizens with compromised immune systems aged 12 years and above would also get vaccinated.

Similarly, Pakistanis who want to travel abroad and need specific vaccines as per the respective country’s requirements now would be able to get such vaccine, Dr Sultan said. Citizens have to demonstrate that they possess visas and will be charged a nominal amount for the vaccines. He said this group of people will be allowed to get inoculated from September 1st.

Payments would be needed only in this category as the government wants to facilitate students, businessmen or tourists who want to go abroad, but are facing hurdles for not having the required vaccines, he added.

Dr Sultan said the government is considering booster shots for frontline healthcare workers aged 50 and above six months after the second shot. He said the booster shots will likely to start from October 1st. Similarly, there are also plans to start booster shots for immune-compromised people.

Dr Sultan also addressed the matter of fake vaccination certificates. “The government has taken serious notice of matter of fake vaccination certificates and a crackdown has been initiated against those involved in this crime.” He added that strict action has been launched through the FIA and police.

When he spoke, NCOC chief Asad Umar called upon the parents of students aged 17 years and above to ensure they are fully vaccinated by October 15. He said at least a single dose of the vaccine for all students of 17 years and above by September 15 and full vaccinations by October 15 would be a prerequisite for entering schools.

He added that after the given time frame, no student would be allowed to enter schools without complete vaccination. Umar said strict measures were being taken to ensure full compliance with the vaccination drive amid the fourth wave of Covid-19.

A single dose of the vaccine is necessary for all those working in and outside schools as well as people involved in transportation services for schoolchildren by August 31 and full vaccinations by September 30. “No one will be allowed to work without complete vaccination within the provided time frames,” he said.

A fully vaccinated status is also mandatory for domestic and international travel and without vaccination no one would be allowed to do so after September 30, the planning minister said. The minister said the restrictions would be applicable for both who are travelling abroad or coming into the country.

Similarly, those working in shopping malls, restaurants and guest houses have to be fully vaccinated by September 30, and will be required to have received a single dose by August 31. The same goes for those working in marriage halls. The minister said a single dose of the vaccine would be required by September 15 for those seeking to use public transport, rail and metro buses and full vaccination status by October 15. Hours after Umar and Dr Sultan’s press conference, information minister Fawad Chaudhry warned that the use of hospital beds in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab had exceeded 1,500 and that Pakistan’s use of oxygen was currently at 70 per cent of its capacity.

He said if the situation does not improve in the next few days, the government may cut oxygen supplies to industries so Covid patients could get oxygen uninterrupted. He also revealed that the health system of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was under “tremendous strain” and had to be reined in before the “situation gets worse than it already is”.