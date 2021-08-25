The next step

Every conflict in Afghanistan has devastating effects on the lives of the Afghans. The Taliban takeover has created a wave of fear and uncertainty in Afghanistan. The Taliban are also facing multiple challenges in gaining the confidence and trust of the people. The new political setup will have to take proper steps to ensure that women’s rights aren’t compromised; the country holds elections on a regular basis; all economy-related issues are resolved, and the principles of the freedom of the press are respected. These steps will help the leadership deal with an even greater issue – international recognition. All these challenges, however, will not be resolved through force and coercion. The Taliban leadership must accept that avoiding all the challenges and suppressing them will result in severe problems that will undermine the future of both the Afghans and the Taliban-led government. Now that the Taliban have taken control of the country, it must talk with the political leadership across the country to form government and devise policies that can bring peace and security, and economic and political stability in the country.

Anwar Sayab Khan

Bannu