What a shame

During my recent visit to Seattle, USA, I noticed that almost every other house had a small billboard on it which read: “In our America, all people are equal; love wins; Black lives matter; immigrants and refugees are welcome; disabilities are respected; people and the planet are valued over profit; diversity is celebrated.” After coming back from a liberal country, I got to know about the horrific and awful incident that occurred at Minar-e-Pakistan and that too on Independence Day. The news was not only shocking but also depressing and disheartening. Is this not a moment of shame, disgrace, and dishonor for us?

We claim that we are the ardent followers of the religion of peace, but our actions are worse than that of beasts’. In Pakistan, we can easily say that all people are not equal here and that only hate wins in the country. Here, only the lives of the elite matter. We hate polio and Covid-19 vaccines, and we aren’t ready to listen to science. We value profits and money over people and the planet. We are killing our environment and cutting trees for the sake of so-called development. We celebrate our Independence Day by attacking a woman at the monument which is the symbol of our independence. It is indeed shameful.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore