Neglected city

The city of Usta Muhammad in Balochistan has thriving agriculture and industrial sectors. However, this important city is deprived of a well-equipped university. Education is the only way through which countries can walk on the path to prosperity and progress. It is unfortunate that in this small city of the country’s largest province, students don’t have access to higher education. This lack of facilities has a direct impact on the province’s literacy rate which is abysmally low.

In a society where education isn’t given the recognition it deserves, the crime rate increases at a rapid pace. It is sad to note that the federal government and the district administration have not taken proper measures to improve the situation. The authorities concerned should come forward and improve the situation.

Syed Tariq Shah

Usta Muhammad