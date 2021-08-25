One of the uncomfortable and unfortunate truths in our country is that our political parties has not done anything to strengthen the structure of local governments. Their lust for power never allows them to relinquish the power to ordinary people. They run political parties like personal corporations. All democratically governments of the PPP, the PML-N, and the PTI have either resisted holding local body elections or kept local bodies completely toothless through legislations that take away funds and power from them.

The irony is that it was under the rule of a dictator, General (r) Pervez Musharraf, that the system of local governments was strengthened across the country. The elected governments since then have worked day in and day out to undo the local government system to have a strong hold on development funds. We cannot have a true democracy in our country until we strengthen these systems of governance.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad