More violence

Another round of violence has broken out in the Gaza Strip, after Israeli planes bombed sites the state of Israel said were being used by Hamas to launch balloons into Israel. The bombings came after a protest on the frontier set up by Israel to separate the Gaza Strip from the territory it calls its own, with clashes occurring during which at least 25 Palestinians were injured including a 13-year-old boy. The violence has been particularly severe since 2007 and an 11-day war in May this year resulted in the loss of at least 254 Palestinian lives including those of 65 children.

The problem is likely to continue. At the moment, there appears to be no immediate solution that can rescue the Palestinians from their terrible plight. They have already been forced into a virtual ghetto, and prevented from using the territory that should have been home for them had it not been for Western powers that intervened to snatch the land away from them some 70 years ago. The issue cannot be solved without international support for the Palestinians, both from the Muslim world, which has stayed largely silent on the issue, and from the West. Until a solution is found, the Palestinians will live in constant terror and constant fear.

The Palestinians have fought valiantly for their rights and their welfare. They have been impeded in many ways and the sheer might of the Israeli army, supported by weaponry sent in from the US and other Western powers, is something that Hamas cannot match with sticks and stones and balloons. The comparison between the two forces is simply impossible to make – and anyone who attempts to do so is acting in bad faith. All power rests with the Israelis who have no desire to alter the existing situation or to grant the Palestinians at least basic rights. For this reason, it is the rest of the world which will need to intervene and set up some mechanism which can grant the Palestinians a homeland they can call their own. How this is to be achieved is not an answer that can be found within days. It needs discussions and dialogue with all stakeholders. One thing is clear: Palestinians cannot continue to be subjected to constant misery and a life lived in a situation where death lurks around the corner at every moment and where children are forced to fight for rights that should never have been taken away from them in the first place.