Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president, says party

MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will run for vice president in next year’s elections, his party said on Tuesday, after months of speculation about whether he would seek to stay in power.

Duterte, who was elected to the top job in 2016 and is barred under the constitution from seeking another term, has previously flagged the possibility of contesting the country’s second-highest office.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte agreed to make the sacrifice and heed the clamour of the people, and accepted the endorsement of the PDP Laban Party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections," the party said in a statement. The party is also expected to endorse Duterte’s top aide, Senator Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, to be their presidential candidate.