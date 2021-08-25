Ukraine marches with Nato allies on 30th independence anniversary

KIEV: Ukrainian soldiers marched through Kiev on Tuesday alongside servicemen of Nato member countries as the country marked the 30th anniversary of its independence from the Soviet Union.

The show of solidarity came after Ukraine and its Western allies agreed in a summit in Kiev on Monday to work towards ending Russia’s "occupation" of Crimea. Ukraine is not a member of Nato, despite wanting to join.

More than 5,000 Ukrainian servicemen saluted President Volodymyr Zelensky during the parade, marching with dozens of soldiers from countries including the United States, Britain and Canada. Polish President Andrzej Duda, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian were in attendance.