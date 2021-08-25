Five billion Covid shots injected worldwide

PARIS: More than five billion anti-Covid jabs have been given globally, an AFP tally of official sources at 1430 GMT on Tuesday showed, with the worldwide inoculation drive reaching cruising speed.

While it took around 140 days to get the first billion shots into people’s arms, the third, fourth and fifth billions each took between 26 and 30 days, the data show. Nearly 40 percent (1.96 billion) of the five billion shots have been administered in China. India (589 million) and the United States (363 million) make up the trio of countries that have given the most jabs.

In terms of population protected among countries with more than one million people, the United Arab Emirates is the leader. It has administered 179 doses per 100 inhabitants, meaning it has fully vaccinated nearly 75 percent of its population.

Uruguay follows with 154 per 100 inhabitants, Israel (149), Qatar (148), Singapore (147), Bahrain (144), Denmark (143), Chile (140), Canada (139), Portugal and Belgium (138 each), China (136), Spain (134), Ireland (133) and the United Kingdom (132).

Most of these countries have fully vaccinated between 65 percent and 70 percent of their populations. Some, like the Emirates, Bahrain, Israel, Uruguay and Chile have even started giving out booster shots to prolong the immunity of the fully vaccinated.