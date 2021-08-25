Myanmar junta mulls raising village militias

YANGON: Myanmar’s junta is considering raising village militias to combat opposition to its rule, state media said on Tuesday, as it struggles to assert control more than six months after seizing power. The country has been in turmoil since Aung San Suu Kyi’s government was ousted in a February coup, sparking huge pro-democracy protests and a bloody military crackdown. Local "self-defence groups" have sprung up to fight the military, often using hunting rifles or weapons manufactured at makeshift jungle factories.