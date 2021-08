LAHORE:The Old Anarkali DSP died in a road accident in Toba Tek Singh on Tuesday. Victim Saqlain along with his wife and children was returning to Lahore after visiting his hometown in Bhakkar. As their car reached near Toba Tek Singh, it rammed into a tractor-trolley. Saqlain and his wife suffered injuries. They were removed to hospital Saqlain was declared dead on reaching the hospital. His wife was stated to be in critical condition in the hospital. The victim’s

children remained unhurt.