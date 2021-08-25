MBBS annual exam schedule

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Tuesday issued the schedule for MBBS annual examinations 2021. The examination schedule was issued after the approval of the Board of Studies in Medicine. According to the notification, the first professional MBBS annual examinations will be held from December 21 to December 28. The last date for submission of the first professional admission forms is December 2. The Second Professional annual exam will run from January 4 to January 14, 2022. The last date for submission of admission forms is December 13. The annual exam for the Third Professional MBBS will be held from December 7 to December 17. The deadline for submitting third professional's admission forms is November 15. The 4th Professional annual exams will be held from November 23 to December 6. The last date for submission of admission forms is November 3. The Final Professional annual exam will be held from January 25 to February 22, 2022. The last date for submission of admission forms is January 4, 2022.